The Digital Services Act ("DSA"), targeting numerous online/digital services from internet access providers to cloud and webhosting services, search engines, online platforms such as social media, online marketplaces, app stores and collaborative economy platforms, enters into force on 16 November 2022.

It aims to protect the fundamental rights of users and to tackle illegal content and misinformation by creating extensive obligations for providers of online/digital services regarding, e.g. targeted advertisements, content moderation, transparency, "complaint-handling systems", mandatory audits and the like.

Because the DSA applies to many different online/digital services and may require extensive internal changes, organisations should waste no time in setting the necessary requirements for DSA compliance.

