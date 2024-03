ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from Austria

National Apprenticeship Week – Alex Banfield #NAW2024 Ellisons Legal I usually begin the day by writing a to-do list, which gives me an idea of the structure of my day. After doing this, I speak to my immediate team...

Managing People Through Change Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong You may have come across this framework before. It highlights the importance of first focusing on your people and processes when identifying and solving challenges or leveraging opportunities...

Legal News Podcast - Feb 24 William Fry We continue to provide you with cross-sectoral legal developments in the last month and present our Legal News Podcast where our knowledge lawyers...

The Apostille Convention: A Global Standard For Document Verification Attard Baldacchino The Apostille Convention, also known as the Hague Apostille Convention or the Apostille Treaty, is an international treaty that simplifies the authentication and legalization process for public documents used across international borders.

Right Place, Right Time: Why Katherine Evans Believes It's Sometimes Better To Be Lucky Than Smart IR Global After graduating from the University of Cambridge, Katherine initially pursued a career in marketing and business development, before re-training to become a lawyer in her mid-twenties.