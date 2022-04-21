ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Members of OBLIN will give an overview of the differences between commercial arbitrations done in common law and civil law countries, respectively. The presentation covers basic procedural questions as well as specific topics of interest, always comparing common to civil law "approaches", e.g.: " (Dis-)Advantages compared to court litigation " Selection of jurisdiction, institution and applicable substantive law " From funding to tribunal selection and procedure incl (virtual) hearing " Award enforcement incl asset tracing and freezing

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.