Worldwide:
Webinar: Arbitration Is Common And Civil
21 April 2022
OBLIN Attorneys at Law LLP
Members of OBLIN will give an overview of the differences
between commercial arbitrations done in common law and civil law
countries, respectively. The presentation covers basic procedural
questions as well as specific topics of interest, always comparing
common to civil law "approaches", e.g.: "
(Dis-)Advantages compared to court litigation " Selection of
jurisdiction, institution and applicable substantive law "
From funding to tribunal selection and procedure incl (virtual)
hearing " Award enforcement incl asset tracing and
freezing
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
