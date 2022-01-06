ARTICLE

" Multi-Party/Multi-Contract issues in International Arbitration under the VIAC and the 2021 ICC Rules

" Challenges faced;

" 2021 ICC Rules revisions and their benefits

" Binding non-signatories

" Specificity or the lack thereof in arbitration clauses

" The Impact of Culture in International Arbitration (if time allows)

