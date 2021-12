ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Austria

How Can Retailers Adapt To The 15-Minute City Trend? (Podcast) Gowling WLG The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated numerous consumer trends, notably an increased focus on buying locally and the concept of a 15-minute city, where everything you need is just 15 minutes away.

Contract Administrators - The Obligation Of Impartiality And Liability For Incorrect Certification Keating Chambers For well over a hundred years it has been standard practice for contract administrators to be used on construction contracts. Architects have been engaged to supervise and manage building contracts and engineers engineering contracts. More recently, project managers and construction managers have undertaken similar roles under new forms of contract.

Statutory Arbitration Process Introduced For Pandemic-related Commercial Rent Arrears Russell-Cooke Solicitors On 9 November 2021, the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill (the Bill) was introduced to Parliament.

Sold From Under Your Feet Wrigleys Solicitors We look at property fraud and how the Land Registry can help prevent it.

Governance Update For The Housing Sector Trowers & Hamlins The Sector Risk Profile was published in October and can be found here. This is essential reading for all senior executives and board members (or councillors) of registered providers (RPs) including relevant local authorities.