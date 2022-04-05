ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Austria

Trade Marks: Trends And Developments 2022 Baer & Karrer In the past year, leading decisions were issued in Switzerland that helped in clarifying fundamental questions in Swiss trade mark law and contributed to legal certainty.

Due Diligence Issues When Acquiring A Company | Part 1: Intellectual Property (Video) WH Partners Quite simply, due diligence entails getting to know as deeply as necessary the affairs of a business, frequently this is done with the assistance of your professional advisors, and importantly with the input of the...

Russia Does Not Abolish Intellectual Property Rights Gorodissky & Partners Some Russian and foreign media have made posts stating that the Russian Government has issued a decision abolishing a...

The UPC – Should I Opt Out My Patent Or Not? Boult Wade Tennant The new Unified Patent Court (UPC) is expected to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023. The UPC will be the only court with competence for the new Unitary Patent.

Protection Of Trade Secrets A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C A "trade secret holder" means any natural or legal person lawfully controlling a trade secret.