Austria:
Sanktionen Gegen Russland: Umfang, Wirkung, Rechtslage (Podcast)
05 April 2022
Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine verhängten
viele Länder Sanktionen. Diese sollen dem Kreml die
Finanzierung des Krieges erschweren und den Staat aber auch
russische Unternehmen zunehmend in Bedrängnis bringen. Wie
treffsicher sind diese Sanktionen? Auf welcher Rechtsgrundlage
basieren sie und was geschieht bei Verstößen? Das
erklären die DORDA Partner Bernhard Müller
(Öffentliches Recht, Außenwirtschaftsrecht und
Sanktionen), Heinrich Kühnert (Kartellrecht,
Außenwirtschaftsrecht und Sanktionen) und Andreas Zahradnik
(Bank- und Finanzrecht).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Austria
Trade Marks: Trends And Developments 2022
Baer & Karrer
In the past year, leading decisions were issued in Switzerland that helped in clarifying fundamental questions in Swiss trade mark law and contributed to legal certainty.
The UPC – Should I Opt Out My Patent Or Not?
Boult Wade Tennant
The new Unified Patent Court (UPC) is expected to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023. The UPC will be the only court with competence for the new Unitary Patent.
Protection Of Trade Secrets
A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C
A "trade secret holder" means any natural or legal person lawfully controlling a trade secret.