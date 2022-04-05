Nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine verhängten viele Länder Sanktionen. Diese sollen dem Kreml die Finanzierung des Krieges erschweren und den Staat aber auch russische Unternehmen zunehmend in Bedrängnis bringen. Wie treffsicher sind diese Sanktionen? Auf welcher Rechtsgrundlage basieren sie und was geschieht bei Verstößen? Das erklären die DORDA Partner Bernhard Müller (Öffentliches Recht, Außenwirtschaftsrecht und Sanktionen), Heinrich Kühnert (Kartellrecht, Außenwirtschaftsrecht und Sanktionen) und Andreas Zahradnik (Bank- und Finanzrecht). 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.