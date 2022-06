ARTICLE

Gleichzeitig herrscht noch viel Unklarheit, was die neuen Regeln in der Praxis bedeuten. DORDA als Träger des ibw-Gütesiegels bietet deshalb jetzt für Versicherungsvermittler eine Fortbildungsveranstaltung, die in komprimierter Form dieses neue Rechtsgebiet samt Tipps für die Beratungspraxis näher bringt.

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from Austria

Motor Vehicle (Compulsory Insurance) Act 2022 1 Chancery Lane The Act is a very short one, just two sections. Section 1 sets out what it is intended to do; within Great Britain...

When Are Damages For A Delay In Paying Out Under An Insurance Policy Appropriate? Gowling WLG The case of Quadra Commodities SA v XL Insurance Company SE & Ors [2022] EWHC 431 (Comm) (04 March 2022) (bailii.org) provides an interesting consideration of the...

Two Degrees Off: The Implications Of Climate Change For Insurers KPMG Malta Climate change poses an imminent threat to both the short-term and long-term stability and sustainability of insurance operations.

Luxembourg Law On Inactive Accounts, Inactive Safe-deposit Boxes And Unclaimed Life-insurance Contracts CMS Luxembourg On 1 April 2022, the new law of 30 March 2022 on inactive accounts, inactive safe-deposit boxes and unclaimed life-insurance contracts (the "Law") was published.

The ZouZou: No Insurance Cover For Ship Detained Under Venezuelan Anti-Smuggling Laws Quadrant Chambers The Commercial Court handed down judgment today in Piraeus Bank v. Antares ("The ZouZou") [2022] EWHC 1169 (Comm). The decision concerns mortgagees' interest insurance and the standard exclusions in a war risk policy.