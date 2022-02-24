Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for travelers who can provide proof of having recovered from COVID-19, tested negative for COVID-19, or have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Overview

On 22 Feb. 2022, the government of Austria introduced new entrance requirements . Under these new requirements the government will allow travelers to enter the country so long as the traveler holds a valid vaccination certificate indicating that the traveler is either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 , has tested negative for COVID-19 with a PCR test within 72 hours of departure, or has recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days.

Travelers who cannot provide proof of one of the following must receive pre-travel clearance and quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Austria.

All travelers entering Austria are required to register their travel prior to arrival .

What are the Changes?

The government of Austria updated its entrance requirements for travelers who can provide proof of having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, travelers who test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival, or travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days.

Originally published 23, February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.