Key Points
- Updated entrance requirements for travelers who can provide proof of having recovered from COVID-19, tested negative for COVID-19, or have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Overview
On 22 Feb. 2022, the government of Austria introduced new entrance requirements. Under these new requirements the government will allow travelers to enter the country so long as the traveler holds a valid vaccination certificate indicating that the traveler is either fully vaccinated against COVID-19, has tested negative for COVID-19 with a PCR test within 72 hours of departure, or has recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days.
Travelers who cannot provide proof of one of the following must receive pre-travel clearance and quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Austria.
All travelers entering Austria are required to register their travel prior to arrival.
What are the Changes?
The government of Austria updated its entrance requirements for travelers who can provide proof of having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, travelers who test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival, or travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 180 days.
Originally published 23, February 2022
