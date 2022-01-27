Key Points

Updated entrance requirements for all international travelers entering Austria

Overview?

The government of Austria updated its entry requirements. As of 24 Jan. 2022, all travelers who are fully vaccinated but have not received an additional booster dose, will now need to provide proof of the following:

Registration via Pre-Travel Clearance;?

Proof of full vaccination through an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate or proof of past infection through a medical document; and?

A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure

Travelers who have received a booster dose will not be required to present a negative PCR test upon arrival but must have proof of vaccination and having received a booster dose.

Beginning 1 Feb. 2022, the validity period of vaccination will change. Travelers will only be permitted to enter Austria if the last date of vaccination was 180 days or less. The booster vaccination will be valid for 270 days.?

What are the Changes?

The government of Austria will require all travelers to provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country. The validity of the accepted vaccination period will also be reduced from 270 days to 180 days for travelers who have not received a booster dose.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Austria website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?

Originally published 26 January 2022.

