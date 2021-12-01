Overview

The government of Austria announced that a temporary nationwide lockdown will be enforced as of 22 Nov. 2021. This temporary lockdown will remain in place until approximately 13 Dec. 2021. However, an evaluation on infection rates will take place on day 10 of the lockdown. Entry for tourism will not be permitted throughout this restricted period. Tourist currently in Austria are required to adhere to the lockdown requirements.

What are the Changes?

Austria entered a nationwide temporary lockdown on 22 Nov. 2021. This lockdown can potentially last until 13 Dec. 2021 depending on COVID-19 infection rates. Under the lockdown, individuals in Austria will be required to work from home and nonessential shops will close.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Austria's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 23, November 2021

