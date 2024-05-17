Posted Worker Government Liaison Rules Relaxed

Effective April 27, 2024, any individual permanently present in Austria may now qualify as the designated government liaison for posted worker matters. Previously, only the following individuals were eligible for this role: posted workers of the sending employer; nominated representatives from either the employer's Austrian branches or its Austrian-registered holding or subsidiary companies; or lawyers, tax consultants and notaries. Among other duties, the designated government liaison provides and receives posted worker-related information and documentation to and from government authorities. By giving employers more flexibility regarding who they may designate as their posted worker government liaison, these reforms may reduce administrative costs for some employers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.