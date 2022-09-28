Key Points

Austria will introduce amendments aimed at improving the Red-White-Red card on 1 October 2022

Overview

The government of Austria will introduce amendments to the Red-White-Red card effective 1 October 2022. The amendments aim to do the following:

Create faster processing times and procedures.

Introduce easier criteria for obtaining the Red-White-Red Card, including introducing changes in the allocation of points for qualifications, work experience and language requirements.

Eliminate the minimum salary requirement for graduates and extend the allocation of points for the criterion of "age" for Skilled Workers in Shortage Occupations.

Introduce an employment permit for specialists for certain projects.

For additional information on the amendments, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Austria will amend aspects of the Red-White-Red card on 1 October 2022. Under these changes, the government intends to create faster processing times and procedures.

Looking Ahead

The government of Austria stated that more detailed changes will be provided on 1 October 2022. Continue to check the government of Austria's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 September 2022.

