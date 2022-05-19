Key Points

Updated COVID-19 related entry requirements for all travelers entering Austria beginning 16 May 2022

Overview

The government of Austria lifted its COVID-19 related entrance measures beginning 16 May 2022. Travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Austria will no longer require travelers to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result when entering Austria. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published MAY 18, 2022

