Austria:
Lifting Of COVID-19 Related Entry Requirements
19 May 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Updated COVID-19 related entry requirements for all travelers
entering Austria beginning 16 May 2022
Overview
The government of Austria lifted its COVID-19 related
entrance measures beginning 16 May 2022.
Travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of
vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test
result to enter the country.
What are the Changes?
The government of Austria will no longer require travelers to
provide proof of vaccination, recovery or proof of a negative
COVID-19 test result when entering Austria. Travelers entering the
country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration
authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
