All travelers who can provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test are permitted to enter Austria as of 24 March 2022

On 24 March 2022, the Austrian government updated its entry requirements so that all travelers are permitted to enter the country so long as they can provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19, or a negative COVID-19 test. The following conditions must be met:

For proof of vaccination, the traveler must have received a two-dose or single-dose approved vaccine. The last dose must have been administered between 14-270 days prior to travel. Booster doses are valid for 270 days after being administered.

For proof of recovery, the traveler must hold a medical certificate issued by their government authorities prior to travel. A certificate of proof of recovery is considered valid for a period of 180 days.

For proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, the traveler must have undergone PCR testing within 72 hours of travel or rapid antigen testing within 24 hours of travel.

What are the Changes?

The Austrian government updated its COVID-19 related entry requirements on 24 March 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 April 2022

