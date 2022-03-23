ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Every day, thousands of people flee from the war in Ukraine. Many of them are also seeking protection in Austria. What do these people have to consider after their arrival, how do they get accommodation and are children allowed to go to school? Elmar Drabek, partner at DORDA and head of the Immigration & Nationality Practice Group, informs about the current legal situation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.