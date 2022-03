ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Austria

New UK Visa Routes For Spring Fakhoury Global Immigration As 2021 comes to an end, Newland Chase revisits new UK visa routes announced earlier this year that are due to open in Spring 2022.

Implementation Of The 24 January 2022 Amendment In The Procedure For Foreigners To Acquire Real Estate In Turkey Kilinc Law & Consulting This article explains the changes in the process and conditions regarding the acquisition of real estate by foreigners in the Republic of Turkey, with the Circulars issued within the framework of the ..

As One Visa Route Closes Others Open - The New Range Of UK Visas Giambrone & Partners The abrupt withdrawal of the Tier 1 investor visa by the Home Secretary, Priti Patel last Thursday, has come as a shock to both potential applicants and professional advisors.

UK Closes Tier 1 Investor Visa Route: What Are The Alternatives? Withers LLP The UK Government has shut down the Tier 1 Investor visa route at short notice and with immediate effect, citing security concerns and a failure to deliver benefits for the country.

CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert Week 8.2022 CONVINUS U.S.: All vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers must present a negative COVID-19 viral test prior to air travel or travel instead with proof of COVID-19 recovery...