Key Points
- Minimum monthly salary level increase for Red-White-Red Card holders in Austria
- Minimum annual salary level increase for EU Blue Card holders in Austria
Overview
The government of Austria released the minimum salary level increases for select work permit types for 2022. The following permit salary levels will increase to:
- Red-White-Red Card (Key Workers over the age of 30): EUR 3,402 gross monthly pay plus special payments (holidays and Christmas pay);
- Red-White-Red Cards (Key workers under the age of 30): EUR 2,835 gross monthly pay plus special payments (holidays and Christmas pay);
- EU Blue Card holders: EUR 66,593 annual salary plus special payments
What are the Changes?
The government of Austria has increased the minimum salary levels for specific work permit categories for the year of 2022.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Austria's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 31 January 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.