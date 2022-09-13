Now, as Q3 draws to a close, I am reminded of the popular proverb that you can't make an omelette without breaking eggs. Despite herculean efforts, not every system or process that had to be implemented literally overnight worked out perfectly from the get-go. And this appears to have attracted the attention of competent authorities and prosecutors. Consequently, sanctions-related legal work, which until recently focused on preventive advisory, will be supplemented by a reactive or defensive stream.

But sanctions are by no means the only (or most) exciting topic in CEE financial markets these days. As my colleagues explain below, we are seeing tighter lending standards on the one hand and political activism (credit vacations) at the expense of lenders on the other. On the regulatory side, the MiCA is about to be adopted. And finally, legislative changes introducing collective action proceedings will also have a long-lasting impact on financial markets.

Martin Ebner