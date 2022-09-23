Licences connected to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are still far from being the norm. As a result, most NFTs still do not convey sufficient or appropriate IP rights to their underlying content. Moreover, they have to deal with practical difficulties inherent to the nature of NFTs. The need for licences tailored to the NFT market is therefore evident.

To overcome the practical difficulties and tackle these issues, publicly available NFT licence systems have emerged. But are they any good?

In the past few years, we have seen NFTs become a mainstream phenomenon. Even if the hype has calmed down a bit, we can expect that NFTs are here to stay. After all, new NFT projects continue to emerge seemingly every day and the dawn of Web3 and its metaverse pave the way for many more creative possibilities and opportunities for NFTs.

Last year we reported on our NFT-Self Experiment, where we also highlighted the importance of licences to be linked to NFTs ("Tokenized copyrights: Linking an NFT to a copyright licence"). You will recall that ownership of an NFT can be used to give substantial control over the creative work connected to it, but that control is not automatic. Rather, a licence is necessary to connect the NFT with rights of use or exploitation to the creative work attached.

Now, we want to return and have a look at the current state as well as give an outlook on the possible use of NFT licence regimes.

Current issues and legal uncertainties

The NFT market still has to deal with significant ambiguities and legal risks. Pursuant to a recently published report by Galaxy Digital on NFT licences1, the vast majority of NFTs convey zero intellectual property ownership of their underlying content. Furthermore, it was found that there is a discrepancy between what the public thinks they are buying and what they are actually buying with an NFT.

These ambiguities are further stressed by the fact that, if licences exist, they are often kept off-chain,2 e.g. in the terms of use on the website of an NFT creator. Such terms of use may, however, be altered without it being comprehensible. While this does in general (unless otherwise agreed) not change the licence acquired by the NFT holder, it may create difficulties of traceability and transparency.

In addition, there still might be a lack of knowledge, understanding and foreseeability about what rights should be included in an NFT. What happens, for example, if an NFT creator has included comprehensive rights (maybe even on-chain and thus more or less irrevocable), but these turn out to be incompatible with the actual use of the work or the mere transfer and sale of an NFT (having in mind, for instance, sublicences granted or derivatives created)?

All of this puts a strain on the industry and the development of NFTs.

The emergence of NFT licences that "can't be evil"

To tackle these issues, NFT licence systems have emerged.

The Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (also called a16z), for example, has recently proposed a new licence regime tailored to the NFT market. It includes six types of broadly applicable NFT licences that are freely available online.

The so-called "Can't Be Evil" (CBE)3 licences were developed by lawyers and operators who have a deep understanding of NFTs and address some of the legal uncertainties and risks that come with them.4 According to a16z, the aim of their CBE licences is to "make NFT ecosystems more trustless, providing holders with a minimum baseline of standard real-world rights, thereby harmonizing real-world ownership with on-chain ownership."5 Following the example of Creative Commons6, they provide a set of simple, standardised licences each type having slightly different permissions and requirements. The CBE licences range from a comprehensive licence granting exclusive commercial rights to the NFT owner (CBE-ECR) to the granting of personal, non-commercial rights (CBE-PR) to a licence which dedicates the copyright to the public domain (CBE-CC0).

NFT creators can include a reference to their preferred CBE licence directly into their smart contracts on-chain. With this the CBE licence is affixed to the respective NFT and one can follow what rights are and are not connected to the NFT or the work attached to it.7

Prospect and conclusions

NFT licence systems address legal issues and uncertainties that come with NFTs and their connected work. They may lay a solid foundation for a coherent and professional NFT licence regime. But are such systems a definitive solution? When vastly accepted and used, standardised licencing frameworks have the potential to remove ambiguity around ownership, minimise confusion around underlying rights, strengthen the legal enforceability of rights, and thus, perhaps avoid future legal troubles and save creators some of the burden (and expense) of creating their own licensing regimes.

There are, however, some limitations to standardised licences:

Practice shows that there is no such thing as an ultimate licence that could be used for many different projects (in the on- and offline worlds). Licences mostly ask to be tailored to the individual needs and intentions.

CBE licences for instance are limited to copyright only. Further, the CBE licence system is aligned to US law. Even a16z recognises that "despite the options, these licen[c]es won't be right for every project, and that the licensing needs of projects will change as rapid innovation tirelessly drives the space in new directions."

Publicly available NFT licence systems, however, definitely provide a helpful base and framework when drafting NFT licences and, as a16z states, will set "a starting point for fostering a trustless NFT licensing ecosystem and encouraging greater standardization as the space grows."

