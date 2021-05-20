The European Union Intellectual Property Office ("EUIPO") has launched the first ever European Blockchain platform to better serve intellectual property offices and their users.

By connecting the EUIPO's TMview and DesignView search databases (that are currently gathering more than 62 million trademarks and 17 million designs from across the EU and beyond) via Blockchain, the delivery of trademark and design data will be updated in real time reflecting the status of IP rights as they change over time in a fast, secure and reliable way.

The IP Register project aims to expand to all IP offices in the EUIPO's network with offices from the EU joining this year and international offices coming on board progressively. The project aims to bring data integrity and security to another level and to simplify processes such as priority rights claims or transferring evidence from one IP office to another. For more information, click here.

The EUIPO will soon also launch an anti-counterfeiting authentication platform ("Anti-Counterfeiting Blockathon Forum") on the Blockchain. The platform aims at combating the huge numbers of fakes/counterfeits by interconnecting products' "track and trace" solution with risk analysis systems of existing EUIPO tools and enforcement authorities.

