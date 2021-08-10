ARTICLE

1 Legal framework

1.1 Are there statutory sources of labour and employment law?

In Austria, there is no single generally applicable labour law; instead, the applicable provisions are scattered across various legal sources. There are many different acts on employment law, which in most cases are imperative. Further, over 90% of employment relationships are covered by a collective bargaining agreement. In general, there are different collective bargaining agreements for different branches. The most important provisions of a collective bargaining agreement relate to minimum wages (among other employee rights), as there is no statutory minimum wage in Austria.

1.2 Is there a contractual system that operates in parallel, or in addition to, the statutory sources?

In addition to individual employment contracts (see question 1.3), Austrian employment law provides for different types of works agreements, which are concluded between the employer and the works council (an elected employee representative body within a company), and which apply to all employees – or at least to a defined group of employees. The law specifies the issues on which a works agreement can be concluded (eg, working time, bonus payments).

1.3 Are employment contracts commonly used at all levels? If so, what types of contracts are used and how are they created? Must they be in writing must they include specific information? Are implied clauses allowed?

Employees in Austria are entitled to receive a position specification statement. This has no contractual effect, but is merely a statement confirming the most important facts of the employment relationship, such as:

position;

place of work;

applicable collective bargaining agreement;

amount of pay; and

notice period.

Written employment contracts are very common, but not necessary. Oral and even factual employment contracts are also valid, although the written form is recommended for evidentiary reasons. Some clauses (eg, non-compete clauses) must also be concluded in writing by law. Employment contracts can be concluded for a limited or unlimited period. Employment contracts complement mandatory law.

2 Employment rights and representations

2.1 What, if any, are the rights to parental leave, at either a national or local level?

Parental rights are regulated in the Maternity Protection Act and the Paternity Leave Act. Employed mothers are not allowed to work during the protection period, which lasts from eight weeks before the calculated date of birth to eight weeks after the birth. This period is 12 weeks in special cases (eg, birth by caesarean section). After the protection period, mothers are entitled to take maternity leave up to the second birthday of the child. Fathers have the same rights as mothers, but both parents cannot be on leave at the same time.

2.2 How long does it last and what benefits are given during this time?

The duration of maternity/paternity leave can be chosen unilaterally by the mother/father. The maximum leave until the second birthday of the child can also be shared between the parents or taken in parts.

During the protection period, which extends from eight weeks before the birth to eight weeks after the birth, mothers are entitled to a maternity allowance, which is paid by the social security authority. For the maternity or paternity leave, parents can apply for a childcare allowance, which is also paid by the mandatory health insurance.

Depending on the fulfilment of specific requirements (ie, a minimum of 20 employees in the company and three years of service), employees also have a right to work part time until the seventh birthday of their child.

2.3 Are trade unions recognised and what rights do they have?

The most important trade union is the Austrian Trade Union Association, which has several professional units. Membership of a trade union is voluntary. In Austria, the collective bargaining agreements in different branches of industry are negotiated between the Austrian Trade Union Association through the respective professional unit on the employees' side and the chamber of commerce on the employers' side. Those two parties are called the ‘social partners' and negotiate on wage increases, working time and other rights of employees in the respective branch through the conclusion of a collective bargaining agreement. As working conditions are negotiated in this way, there are very few workers' strikes in Austria.

2.4 How are data protection rules applied in the workforce and how does this affect employees' privacy rights?

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (2016/679) (GDPR) has been in force since May 2018. Some clauses in the GDPR (eg, Article 88, paragraph 1) allow member states to introduce data protection laws for employees. Austria did not avail of this option; therefore, most data protection rules for employees are to be found in the GDPR and in the existing national laws.

The national Data Protection Law contains only one rule that specifically refers to employment relationships: Section 6 obliges the employer and employees who process personal data as part of their work to keep this data secret, unless there is a valid reason to disclose it to third parties.

The employer, as a data controller within the sense of the GDPR, is responsible for compliance with the data protection regulations. In a working relationship, in order for the controller to rightfully process employees' personal data, a legal basis under Article 6 of the GDPR is required. The most common legal bases found in the employment context are:

the consent of the data subject;

the necessity of the processing for the performance of a contract; and

the legitimate interest of the controller.

Data subjects are provided with a set of rights under the GDPR. The most relevant for employment relationships are:

the right to information of the processed data; and

the right to erasure of the data.

2.5 Are contingent worker arrangements specifically regulated?

In Austria, labour leasing is quite common. The leasing company remains the employer of the employee, but the employee is integrated into the operational organisation of the actual employer. To prevent the misuse or exploitation of leased employees, the Employee Leasing Act provides different protection mechanisms. The most important one is that the employee is entitled to the same working conditions and minimum wage according to the collective bargaining agreement that applies to the actual employer (Section 10). Also, according to Section 6, leased employees are entitled to the same protection as regular staff members, such as working time limits.

3 Employment benefits

3.1 Is there a national minimum wage that must be adhered to?

There is no statutory minimum wage in Austria. Most employment relationships are covered by a collective bargaining agreement, which will regulate the minimum wage. With regard to those employment relationships which are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement, the employer and employee are free to agree on the wage; however, in case of a glaring disparity between the work and the pay, the agreement on pay may be considered void.

3.2 Is there an entitlement to payment for overtime?

The Working Time Act provides that overtime must be remunerated with a 50% extra charge. Most collective bargaining agreements contain more favourable provisions on the calculation of overtime payments.

Flat wages (including overtime payments) are common in Austria. Such wage agreements are admissible only if the proportion of the salary exceeding the minimum salary granted by the applicable collective bargaining agreement covers the overtime actually worked by the employee.

3.3 Is there an entitlement to annual leave? If so, what is the minimum that employees are entitled to receive?

According to the Vacation Act, every employee is entitled to five weeks of paid vacation per working year. This entitlement increases to six weeks after 25 years of service. Additionally, in Austria, there are 13 public holidays, which – apart from exceptions – are work-free days.

3.4 Is there a requirement to provide sick leave? If so, what is the minimum that employees are entitled to receive?

In case of sickness, an employee is entitled to six weeks of full pay and four weeks of half-pay per working year during the first year of service. After the first year, this entitlement increases to:

eight weeks of full pay and four weeks of half-pay up to the end of the 15th year of service;

10 weeks of full pay and four weeks of half-pay up to the end of the 25th year of service; and

12 weeks of full pay and four weeks of half-pay after 25 years of service.

In case of an occupational accident, the employee is entitled to eight weeks of full pay, which increases to 10 weeks after 15 years of service. When the entitlement to full pay or half-pay expires, employees can apply for benefits paid by the statutory health insurance.

3.5 Is there a statutory retirement age? If so, what is it?

The standard retirement age is 65 for men and 60 for women who were born before December 1963. After this year, the statutory retirement age for women is increased gradually until equality is reached. Women born after 2 June 1968 can retire at the age of 65.

4 Discrimination and harassment

4.1 What actions are classified as unlawfully discriminatory?

Section 4 of the Equal Treatment Act generally forbids discrimination:

when an employment or training relationship is established;

when determining employees' remuneration (the principle of equal pay for equal work applies);

when granting voluntary social benefits that do not constitute remuneration;

in relation to internal departmental education and training;

in relation to career advancement – in particular, promotions and the assignment of higher-paid functions;

in relation to other working conditions; and

in relation to termination of the employment or training relationship.

The Disability Employment Act regulates the same discriminatory actions.

4.2 Are there specified groups or classifications entitled to protection?

The Equal Treatment Act forbids discrimination on the grounds of gender – in particular:

with regard to marital or parental status (Section 4); and

on the grounds of ethnicity, religion or belief, age or sexual orientation (Section 17).

The Disability Employment Act protects against discrimination on the grounds of disability.

4.3 What protections are employed against discrimination in the workforce?

The legal consequences are regulated differently and depend on the discriminatory action. If an employment relationship is not established due to discrimination, the employee can only seek material and immaterial damages. By contrast, an employee who is discriminated against in relation to the grant of voluntary social benefits that do not constitute remuneration or measures of internal departmental education and training can claim the grant of the relevant measure or benefit. In the case of pay discrimination, equal pay can be claimed, as well as immaterial damages for the personal insult suffered. In case of discriminatory termination, the employee has the right to choose between challenging the termination and seeking reinstatement or suing the employer for damages.

4.4 How is a discrimination claim processed?

Discrimination claims can be filed at the Labour Court or the Equal Treatment Commission. The latter is an independent tribunal which issues opinions that are not legally binding. Proceedings at the Equal Treatment Commission interrupt the statute of limitations for commencing legal action at the Labour Court. In the case of disabled employees, a complaint procedure at the Disability Committee at the Social Ministry must be followed before taking legal action at the Labour Court.

4.5 What remedies are available?

Please see questions 4.3 and 4.4.

4.6 What protections and remedies are available against harassment, bullying and retaliation/victimisation?

The Equal Treatment Act forbids:

sexual harassment;

gender-related harassment; and

harassment on the grounds of ethnicity, religion or belief, age or sexual orientation, as well as victimisation.

The Disability Act includes regulations on the harassment of disabled employees and sets out similar provisions on remedies and legal consequences.

The term ‘bullying' is not regulated by law in Austria. However, case law has defined this term and provides for damages according to the general civil rules.

5 Dismissals and terminations

5.1 Must a valid reason be given to lawfully terminate an employment contract?

Under Austrian law, a valid reason need not generally be given to lawfully terminate an employment contract. Exceptions apply to persons who enjoy special protection against termination – for example:

works council members;

pregnant employees;

part-time working mothers and fathers during certain periods of time;

military and civilian servants; and

disabled employees.

The termination or dismissal of these employees is generally subject to specific procedures, such as the approval of the Labour Court or, in the case of disabled employees, of the Disability Committee at the Social Ministry, which will generally be given only in specific circumstances.

5.2 Is a minimum notice period required?

For salaried employees, notice periods and dates are generally regulated by the Act on Salaried Employees. The periods to be observed by the employer depend on the employee's years of service and range from six weeks to five months. The statutory notice period for an employee is one month, but this can be altered by contractual provisions. For blue-collar workers, notice periods and dates are primarily regulated in the respective collective bargaining agreements and are usually shorter. It has been planned for some time to align the notice periods for blue-collar workers with those for salaried employees.

Immediate dismissal – without observing notice periods and dates – is possible only for important reason stated in the law.

5.3 What rights do employees have when arguing unfair dismissal?

Employees who do not enjoy special protection can challenge a termination for a variety of reasons. If notice is given for an unethical reason – such as the employee's activities in a trade union or works council, or a claim to entitlements – the termination can be challenged at the Labour Court. However, employees can also challenge terminations that are socially unfair. This is the case where the employee is dependent on the income and will be unable to find an adequate alternative employment relationship within an adequate timeframe.

If the employment relationship is terminated for discriminatory reasons, the employee also has the option of challenging the termination. Contrary to the cases stipulated above, in case of discriminatory termination, the employee has the possibility of claiming damages instead of reinstatement of the employment relationship.

5.4 What rights, if any, are there to statutory severance pay?

The old severance payment scheme applies to employees whose employment relationship began before 1 January 2003. Depending on the form of termination, the employee is entitled to a severance payment from the employer of between two and 12 months' remuneration, depending on years of service.

For employees covered by the new severance payment scheme, the employer must pay monthly contributions amounting to 1.53% of the gross salary into a severance pay fund. A possible severance payment entitlement upon termination of employment must be paid by the fund.

6 Employment tribunals

6.1 How are employment-related complaints dealt with?

In Austria, employees commonly seek assistance from the mandatory employee representative, who offers free counselling and representation at the Labour Court.

Internal company tribunals are not very common in Austria. However, some collective bargaining agreements provide for such procedures if the issue concerns provisions included in the collective bargaining agreement.

Employment-related complaints and claims are usually heard at the regular courts. The regional court of each county is competent to hear employment and social security claims. In Vienna, there is a special Labour Court to hear employment and social security matters. The Labour Court consists of one professional judge and two non-professional judges – one on the side of employers and one on the side of employees.

Once a claim has been filed, there is usually an initial hearing at which a possible settlement is discussed and the procedure for the litigation is established. Further court hearings are held for the collection of evidence. There are two stages of appeal, before the higher regional court and the Supreme Court.

6.2 What are the procedures and timeframes for employment-related tribunals actions?

Claims concerning alleged rights arising from employment contracts must generally be filed within three years, with some exceptions. In some cases – especially where termination is challenged and reinstatement is sought – a short time limit of 14 days applies. A Labour Court decision can usually be appealed within four weeks. For some appeals, there is a shorter timeframe.

7 Trends and predictions

7.1 How would you describe the current employment landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

Flexible working and home offices are prevailing trends in Austria. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became more common for employees to work flexible hours and work primarily from home. Recently, new regulations on social security, tax and employment law relating to home offices and remote working were introduced. As Austria is suffering from a deep economic and employment crisis, it is expected that new regulations on short-time working and continuing education will be introduced. To address the lack of skilled workers, the government also plans to launch educational programmes to prepare employees for jobs in healthcare and digitalisation.

8 Tips and traps

8.1 What are your top tips for navigating the employment regime and what potential sticking points would you highlight?

Austrian labour law is regulated by many different sources and it is not easy to keep track of them. Some provisions are mandatory and can be waived only to the benefit of the employee. Others can be regulated differently in the employment contract. The system of Austrian employment law dictates which sources take precedence over others. Very often, mistakes are made due to a lack of knowledge in this field, which can result – unnecessarily – in expensive court proceedings or back payments. We always recommend seeking specialised advice on labour law issues to avoid costly legal disputes.

