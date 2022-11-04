ARTICLE

Gerade durch soziale Medien hat sich in letzter Zeit ein Trend am Arbeitsmarkt gezeigt: Quiet Quitting. Doch was steckt hinter dem Begriff? Warum ist es aktuell sein so großes Thema? Und was können Arbeitgeber:innen dagegen unternehmen? Unsere DORDA-Expert:innen Anwältin Florina Thenmayer und Rechtsanwaltsanwärterin Julia Huber erklären, was es mit dem Phänomen auf sich hat und geben Antworten.

