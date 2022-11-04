Austria:
Quiet Quitting: Dienst Nach Vorschrift (Podcast)
04 November 2022
Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH
Gerade durch soziale Medien hat sich in letzter Zeit ein Trend
am Arbeitsmarkt gezeigt: Quiet Quitting. Doch was steckt hinter dem
Begriff? Warum ist es aktuell sein so großes Thema? Und was
können Arbeitgeber:innen dagegen unternehmen? Unsere
DORDA-Expert:innen Anwältin Florina Thenmayer und
Rechtsanwaltsanwärterin Julia Huber erklären, was es mit
dem Phänomen auf sich hat und geben Antworten.
