ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

After Italy and Slovenia, Austria is introducing the 3G rule at the workplace, which requires employees to hold proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative Covid-19 test to enter the workplaces. Those who do not comply will face penalties. DORDA employment law experts Florina Thenmayer explains everything you need to know about the new rule.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.