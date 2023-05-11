The first quarter of 2023 has been a fruitful and busy time for the EDPB. The EDPB published its annual report 2022 (for more details see above and adopted a dispute resolution decision based on Art. 65 GDPR concerning Meta transfers and initiated ChatGPT task force (for more details see above. In addition, on 28 March 2023, the EDPB discussed and adopted, among others, the following: (i) final version of the "Guidelines on data subject rights – right of access", which consider various aspects of the right of access and provide more precise guidance on how the right of access must be implemented in different situations; (ii) final version of the "Guidelines on identifying a controller or processor's lead supervisory authority", which describe the role of the supervisory authority in data processing activities; (iii) final version of the "Guidelines on personal data breach notification under GDPR" tackling the issue of executing Articles 33 and 34 of the GDPR; (iv) "Report of the work undertaken by the supervisory authorities within the 101 Task Force" concerning data transfers, the principle of accountability and the allocation of roles.

