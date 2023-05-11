The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) adopted a decision to resolve a dispute regarding data transfers to the United States by Meta Platforms Ireland Limited related to its Facebook service. The EDPB's binding decision plays a crucial role in ensuring the correct and consistent application of the GDPR by national Data Protection Authorities (DPAs). The decision clarifies whether the Irish DPA should include an administrative fine and/or additional compliance order in its final decision, which must be adopted no later than one month after notification of the EDPB's decision.

Furthermore, the EDPB assessed the Italian DPA's recent enforcement action against Open AI's ChatGPT service and agreed to establish a task force to encourage cooperation and information exchange on potential enforcement actions by data protection authorities.

