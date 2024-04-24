Austria:
Rechtspanorama „Zu Lange Strafverfahren"
24 April 2024
KNOETZL HAUGENEDER NETAL Rechtsanwaelte GmbH
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Im heutigen Rechtspanorama thematisiert RAK
Vize-Präsidentin Mag. Bettina Knoetzl die oft viel zu lange
Verfahrensdauer in Wirtschaftsstrafsachen.
Sie sieht Reformbedarf in der Kronzeugenregelung. Dabei fordert
sie die Möglichkeit von Absprachen.
Wer rechtliche Unterstützung benötigt, findet diese
bei der Wiener Rechtsanwältin oder beim Wiener Rechtsanwalt
des Vertrauens: www.rakwien.at
To view the full article, click here.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/knoetzl/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Austria
Muddy Waters: Flooding And The Law Of Nuisance
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
This article looks at the circumstances in which there may be a claim under the law of nuisance if flooding is attributable to the use that a neighbouring landowner is making of their land.
Rule Changes Regarding Penal Notices
Herbert Smith Freehills
On 6 April 2024, an amendment to the Civil Procedure Rules came into force regarding penal notices – that is, notices given to persons served with a court order warning them that breach of the order may be punishable...
ESG And Class Actions
Taylor Wessing
Currently, three letters are a hot topic in the legal, business and financial world: ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance). Simultaneously with the rise of ESG, so-called "ESG disputes" emerged.