Im heutigen Rechtspanorama thematisiert RAK Vize-Präsidentin Mag. Bettina Knoetzl die oft viel zu lange Verfahrensdauer in Wirtschaftsstrafsachen.

Sie sieht Reformbedarf in der Kronzeugenregelung. Dabei fordert sie die Möglichkeit von Absprachen.

