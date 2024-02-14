We are passionate about what we do. This guarantees extraordinary ideas, dedication and accomplishments. And beyond that, it is inspiring and fun to work with passionate colleagues. We have therefore chosen passion as the theme for roadmap24.

"Our passion is our superpower", says Gudrun Stangl, partner and COO, in her editorial. Her approach to stay innovative? "Allowing and enabling passionate people to do what they want to do."

"I am proud to spend my working days with the most passionate experts I know in our industry: our Schoenherr people", explains managing partner Alexander Popp in his editorial. "Their ideas, originality and innovativeness impress me no end."

This publication is structured into four chapters:

ESG | innovation | knowledge as an asset | local treasure

This year, Yago Hortal's artwork is accompanying our highly interesting legal articles. We invite you to dive into Yago's passionate art further down!

esg

ESG, an acronym for environmental, social and corporate governance, profoundly influences businesses across diverse industries. Its significance is steadily increasing in decision-making processes.

In this chapter, we start by looking at greenwashing policies across CEE. We delve into corporate sustainability in Austria and in preparing for the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

Our experts examine Austria's sustainability-linked bond market and discuss the potential of open banking and ESG in Hungary.

We also unpack the EU Restoration Law, scrutinise zero-emission buildings in the EU and shed light on the Urbanism Code. The chapter concludes with an exploration of parametric insurance.

Read all esg related articles:

To view the full article, click here.