We, Andreas and Niklas, participated in this years' Skinnovation conference from 13 to 15 March. The conference combined skiing and entrepreneurship and took place in the unique and beautiful setting of Innsbruck and Axamer Lizum. We were delighted to be part of this conference and to share our expertise with the participants.

As lawyers specialising in start-ups, venture capital and technology matters, we hosted a walk-in law clinic during which we offered legal advice and consultation to start-ups and entrepreneurs. This year, participants were particularly interested in the following topics:

incorporation of new companies in Austria;

funding via equity financing rounds and convertible loans;

cooperation agreements between corporates and start-ups;

employee incentive programmes and the newly introduced ESOP tax benefits; and

IP-related questions.

In addition, we hosted a lunch table at the Hoadlhaus at an altitude of 2,340 m above sea level. We invited participants to join for a delicious meal while having a conversation on legal matters and best practices. We enjoyed the lively and informal exchange with the attendees and took some knowledge back to Vienna.

Finally, we also had the honour of attending the speakers' dinner at the Hoadlhaus, where we met and networked with some of the inspiring speakers and organisers of the event. We all appreciated the opportunity to learn from each other's perspectives on the current and future trends in the start-up and innovation scene.

We would like to thank the Skinnovation team and the participants for making this event a success and a memorable experience. We hope to see you again at the next edition of Skinnovation in 2025!

