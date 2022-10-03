ARTICLE

The Austrian Company Law Digitalisation Act 2022 (Gesellschaftsrechtliches Digitalisierungsgesetz 2022) comes into force on 1 October 2022. This law transposes parts of the so-called Digitalisation Directive of the European Union (Directive (EU) 2019/1151) regarding the use of digital tools and processes in company law into Austrian law.



The following aspects of the Austrian Company Law Digitalisation Act 2022 are noteworthy for the daily corporate and VC practices:

Five business days for registering new legal entities with the commercial register: courts have to decide on applications concerning the foundation of a legal entity or branch office as soon as possible. If the court cannot reach a decision within five business days, the applicant must be informed and the court has to provide a reason for the delay.

Free access to short form commercial register information: brief details pertaining to certain information registered with the commercial register has to be provided free of charge. This information includes the company name and legal form, the company's seat and address, company register number, internet address, name and date of birth of the sole proprietor or name and date of birth of the authorised representatives in case of a legal entity registered with the commercial register.

Payment of share capital to banks located in the European Economic Area (EEA): when founding an Austrian limited liability company (GmbH), in future it will also be possible to pay the required share capital into the account of a bank located in the European Economic Area. Previously, the share capital had to be paid into the account of an Austrian bank or into an escrow account maintained by a notary public.

Elimination of and changes to certain fees payable to the commercial register courts: there is a considerable change in the fees to be paid to the commercial register courts in case of applications. The good news is that, in future, there will be no fees payable to the commercial register courts for (i) filing the annual financial statements, (ii) registrations of managing directors and (iii) registrations in relation to the shareholders of a company.



