Austria:
Bau: Hohe Preise Und Lieferengpässe (Podcast)
13 May 2022
Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH
Die Baubranche kämpft derzeit mit erheblichen
Preissteigerungen und Lieferengpässen bei zahlreichen
Baumaterialien und Rohstoffen. Die problematische Entwicklung
begann bereits im Zuge der COVID-19-Krise und wird nun durch den
Krieg in der Ukraine nochmal verschärft. Aber welche
Auswirkungen haben diese steigenden Preise und Engpässe auf
bestehende Bauverträge und worauf sollte bei künftigen
Projekten geachtet werden? DORDA-Partner und Baurechtsexperte
Gunnar Pickl spricht über die aktuelle Situation.
