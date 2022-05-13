Die Baubranche kämpft derzeit mit erheblichen Preissteigerungen und Lieferengpässen bei zahlreichen Baumaterialien und Rohstoffen. Die problematische Entwicklung begann bereits im Zuge der COVID-19-Krise und wird nun durch den Krieg in der Ukraine nochmal verschärft. Aber welche Auswirkungen haben diese steigenden Preise und Engpässe auf bestehende Bauverträge und worauf sollte bei künftigen Projekten geachtet werden? DORDA-Partner und Baurechtsexperte Gunnar Pickl spricht über die aktuelle Situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.