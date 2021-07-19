Ob bei GameStop, AMC oder Windeln.de, sogenannte Kleinanleger-Armeen mischen die Börsen seit einiger Zeit gewaltig auf und sorgten bei großen Hedgefonds bereits für immense Verluste. Aber handelt es sich dabei um reine Robin Hood-Aktionen oder was steckt dahinter? Und sind solche Vorgehen überhaupt erlaubt oder gelten sie schon als Marktmanipulation? Die DORDA-Kapitalmarktexperten Christoph Brogyányi, Clemens Burian und Julia Haunold geben einen Einblick in die aktuellen Entwicklungen des Kapitalmarkts.

