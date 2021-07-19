Austria:
Marktplatz Social Media: Manipulation Durch Meme-Aktien? (Podcast)
19 July 2021
Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH
Ob bei GameStop, AMC oder Windeln.de, sogenannte
Kleinanleger-Armeen mischen die Börsen seit einiger Zeit
gewaltig auf und sorgten bei großen Hedgefonds bereits
für immense Verluste. Aber handelt es sich dabei um reine
Robin Hood-Aktionen oder was steckt dahinter? Und sind solche
Vorgehen überhaupt erlaubt oder gelten sie schon als
Marktmanipulation? Die DORDA-Kapitalmarktexperten Christoph
Brogyányi, Clemens Burian und Julia Haunold geben einen
Einblick in die aktuellen Entwicklungen des Kapitalmarkts.
