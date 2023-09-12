In this episode, Declan Gallivan (Senior Disputes Associate in London) speaks with Florian Haugeneder (Partner and Co-Chair of the Arbitration Practice of the Austrian law firm KNOETZL) to discuss a simple spelling mistake which ultimately led to an important arbitration-related judgment of the Austrian Supreme Court. The two discuss the implications of the judgment and how it demonstrates that Austria is a reliable and arbitration-friendly jurisdiction.

