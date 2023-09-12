Austria:
Arbitration World: A Spelling Error In Vienna
12 September 2023
K&L Gates
In this episode, Declan Gallivan (Senior Disputes Associate in
London) speaks with Florian Haugeneder (Partner and Co-Chair of the
Arbitration Practice of the Austrian law firm KNOETZL) to discuss a
simple spelling mistake which ultimately led to an important
arbitration-related judgment of the Austrian Supreme Court. The two
discuss the implications of the judgment and how it demonstrates
that Austria is a reliable and arbitration-friendly
jurisdiction.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
