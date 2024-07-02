New Work Visa Conditions And Extended Grace Periods Effective July 2024

The Department of Home Affairs has announced that, starting from July 1, 2024, holders of Sc 457, Sc 482, and Sc 494 visas who cease employment with their sponsoring employer will have more time to find a new sponsor, apply for a different visa, or arrange their departure from Australia. These changes will apply to both current visa holders and those granted visas on or after July 1, 2024.

While holding a valid Sc 457, Sc 482, or Sc 494 visa, these individuals will have:

Up to 180 days at a time, or

A maximum of 365 days in total across the entire visa grant period.

During this period, visa holders are permitted to work for other employers, including in occupations not listed in their most recently approved sponsorship nomination.

Unless exempt, visa holders cannot work for another employer unless they have ceased working with their sponsoring employer. They must continue to work in their nominated occupation while employed by their existing sponsor.

Sponsors are still required to notify the Department of any changes, including changes in occupation and cessation of employment (such as when a visa holder resigns), within 28 days.

Visa holders must not engage in any work that is inconsistent with any license or registration required for their nominated occupation, including adhering to any relevant conditions or requirements.

