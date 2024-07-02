ARTICLE
2 July 2024

New Work Visa Conditions And Extended Grace Periods Effective July 2024

FG
Fakhoury Global Immigration

Contributor

Fakhoury Global Immigration logo
At Fakhoury Global Immigration, our motto is Global Vision, Personal Attention. We provide our clients with the most comprehensive legal immigration services available while tailoring them to their specific requirements. Offering a full range of immigration legal services, we aspire to be the one-stop solution for all our clients’ global and U.S.-based needs. Our team of lawyers and paralegals are specialists in all U.S. and major international visa classifications. We provide comprehensive and peerless legal services that are cost-competitive, custom tailored, fully compliant, and successful in achieving our clients’ objectives.
Explore
The Department of Home Affairs has announced that, starting from July 1, 2024, holders of Sc 457, Sc 482, and Sc 494 visas who cease employment with their sponsoring employer will have more time to find a new sponsor.
Australia Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of Home Affairs has announced that, starting from July 1, 2024, holders of Sc 457, Sc 482, and Sc 494 visas who cease employment with their sponsoring employer will have more time to find a new sponsor, apply for a different visa, or arrange their departure from Australia. These changes will apply to both current visa holders and those granted visas on or after July 1, 2024.

While holding a valid Sc 457, Sc 482, or Sc 494 visa, these individuals will have:

  • Up to 180 days at a time, or
  • A maximum of 365 days in total across the entire visa grant period.

During this period, visa holders are permitted to work for other employers, including in occupations not listed in their most recently approved sponsorship nomination.
Unless exempt, visa holders cannot work for another employer unless they have ceased working with their sponsoring employer. They must continue to work in their nominated occupation while employed by their existing sponsor.

Sponsors are still required to notify the Department of any changes, including changes in occupation and cessation of employment (such as when a visa holder resigns), within 28 days.

Visa holders must not engage in any work that is inconsistent with any license or registration required for their nominated occupation, including adhering to any relevant conditions or requirements.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fakhoury Global Immigration
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More