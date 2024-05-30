TSMIT (Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold) to increase to $73,150 on July 1, 2024

Effective from 1 July 2024, the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) will rise from $70,000 to $73,150, excluding superannuation. All new nomination applications submitted from this date must comply with the new TSMIT of $73,150 or the annual market salary rate, whichever is higher.

This adjustment will not impact current visa holders or nominations lodged before 1 July 2024.

Employer Sponsors should prepare for the July 1st increase to ensure they're complying with the new increase.

