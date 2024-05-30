ARTICLE
30 May 2024

TSMIT (Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold) to increase to $73,150 on July 1, 2024

RM
Roam Migration Law

Contributor

Roam Migration Law logo
Roam Migration Law is an Australian immigration law firm that helps individuals and organizations navigate the complexities of global migration. With expertise in visa procurement, strategic advice, and compliance, Roam simplifies the process of moving across borders. By focusing on people over policy, Roam strives to make immigration simpler, faster, and more compassionate. With a team of experts in international migration law, Roam is dedicated to breaking through bureaucratic barriers and helping clients find their place in the world.
Explore
From 1 July 2024, all new skilled migration visa applications must comply with the new TSMIT.
Australia Immigration
Photo of Paul Gleeson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective from 1 July 2024, the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) will rise from $70,000 to $73,150, excluding superannuation. All new nomination applications submitted from this date must comply with the new TSMIT of $73,150 or the annual market salary rate, whichever is higher.

This adjustment will not impact current visa holders or nominations lodged before 1 July 2024.

Employer Sponsors should prepare for the July 1st increase to ensure they're complying with the new increase.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Gleeson
Paul Gleeson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More