Australia's government will open registrations for the Pacific Engagement Visa program on 3 June, aiming to strengthen connections with Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste.

The Pacific Engagement Visa is a new permanent resident visa for participating countries across the Pacific and Timor-Leste which will deepen connections between Australia and the region.

The program allows up to 3000 nationals annually to migrate to Australia as permanent residents, chosen through an online ballot system.

Applicants must secure a job offer in Australia and meet health and character requirements for visa approval.

Countries currently participating in the Pacific Engagement Visa include the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Visa allocations for 2024 are as follows:

Country Allocations Federated States of Micronesia 50 Fiji 300 Nauru 100 Palau 50 Papua New Guinea 1350 Solomon Islands 150 Timor-Leste 300 Tonga 150 Tuvalu 100 Vanuatu 150



Senator Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs, emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing relations with the Pacific and Timor-Leste through the program.

Minister Pat Conroy highlighted the program's role in fostering cultural, economic, and educational exchanges within Australia.

Minister Andrew Giles emphasised the program's aim to address the under-representation of Pacific island and Timorese nationals in Australia's permanent migration system, aligning with the Government's Migration Strategy.

Click here for further reading on the program.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.