Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA) is currently reviewing the Core Skills Occupations List and inviting employers and industry groups to share their feedback on the draft lists. This is an important process for implementing the Migration Strategy released last year. We encourage employers using the employer sponsored visa program to consider making a submission before 31 May 2024.

Three targeted streams under a new Skills in Demand visa

As previously announced, the subclass 482 Temporary Skills Shortage visa will be replaced by a Skills in Demand visa later this year with three targeted pathways:

Specialist Skills Pathway (for workers with a salary over $135,000, but excluding trade occupations) Core Skills Pathway Skills in Demand Pathway (for workers with a salary under $70,000).

JSA has been tasked with providing advice and recommendations about Australia's labour market and occupations/skills in demand to inform the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs about the occupations that should be included on the relevant occupation lists. Currently, JSA is consulting in relation to the Core Skills Pathway for occupations being paid between $70,000 and $135,000.

Draft Core Skills Occupations List open for consultation

JSA has published three occupations lists outlining occupations which it is confident will be on the new Core Skills Occupations List (on list), those unlikely to be included (off list) and occupations which it flags for further targeted consultation (consultation list).

The off list includes occupations such as Chiropractor, ICT Project Manager, ICT Support Engineer, ICT Customer Support Officer, ICT Support Technicians nec, Osteopath, Producation Manager (Mining), Public Relations Manager, Specialist Managers nec, and more.

The consultation list includes occupations such as Content Creator (Marketing), Corporate General Manager, Corporate Services Manager, Finance Manager, Human Resource Manager, ICT Account Manager, ICT Business Analyst, Management Accountant, Management Consultant, Marketing Specialist, Production Manager (Manufacturing), Systems Analyst, Software Engineer, Production Manager (Manufacturing), Public Relations Professional, and more.

The existing skilled occupations lists are based on the 2013 version of the Australia and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) publication. The draft lists currently open for consultation are based on the 2022 version of the ANZSCO, which captures new and emerging occupations.

Businesses have until 31 May 2024 to provide feedback on these draft lists. To learn more about the methodology and view the draft lists, and to make a submission, please visit Jobs and Skills Australia's website.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.