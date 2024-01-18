ARTICLE

The Skilled-Recognised Graduate visa has been capped from 22 December 2023. No new applications can be lodged. If you have an application pending you will be able to apply for a repayment of your Visa Application Charge (VAC). As we work through on hand applications you will be sent instructions on how to claim a repayment of your VAC through ImmiAccount.

This Subclass 476 Skilled—Recognised Graduate visa was designed to allow recent engineering graduates to live, work or study in Australia for up to 18 months. You must have completed a degree or higher qualification from a specified institution within the past 2 years, and be under 31 years of age.

