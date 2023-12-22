8 Actions – Migration Strategy | Interstaff

The Government has released its long-awaited Migration Strategy, revealing how the Skilled Migration visa system will be re-designed to support Australia's skills needs in coming decades.

Interstaff's Managing Director, Sheila Woods was interviewed on ABC Radio Perth last week to discuss some of the major changes in the Migration Strategy. The discussion starts at the 5.00 minute mark – have a listen on the ABC Radio website here.

The Migration Strategy Policy Roadmap | What Will Change and When

The Government will deliver its Migration Strategy in 3 stages of reform as per the below Policy Roadmap. Some commitments have already been implemented, while others will either be implemented by the end of 2024 or consulted on in 2024.

The Migration Strategy is also expected to return the migration intake to near pre-pandemic levels by the next financial year.

8 actions have been identified to implement the Policy Road Map including:

1. Targeting temporary skilled migration to address skills needs and promote worker mobility

A new Skills in Demand Visa with 3 targeted pathways and visa settings that encourage migrant worker mobility.

2. Reshaping permanent skilled migration to drive long-term prosperity

Exploration of a reformed points test for permanent skilled migration.

A new Talent and Innovation Visa for migrants in sectors of national importance.

3. Strengthening the integrity and quality of international education

Integrity measures for international student and education provider standards while ensuring graduates help meet skills shortages.

4. Tackling worker exploitation and the misuse of the visa system

A suite of legislation, powers, penalties, and policies to combat worker exploitation and restore integrity to the migration system.

5. Planning migration to get the right skills in the right places

A longer-term evidence-based approach to planning migration in collaboration with states and territories, population data and forecasts.

6. Tailoring Regional Visas and the Working Holiday Maker program to support regional Australia and its workers

Priority for Regional Visas.

Exploration of regional migration settings and the Working Holiday Maker program.

7. Deepening our people-to-people ties in the Indo-Pacific

A direct pathway to Citizenship for New Zealanders and increased mobility with Pacific Island and South-East Asian countries.

8. Simplifying the migration system to improve the experience for migrants and employers

Streamlined visa settings, reduced visa subclasses and a more simple migration system.

Business Migration | Strategic Thinking

It is encouraging to see the Department of Home Affairs embark on a journey to deliver a more efficient and outcomes-focused migration system that aims to fulfil Australia's skills needs for the future.

We will provide further insights on what the Migration Strategy means for businesses and skilled visa holders/applicants in coming weeks.

Source:

Interstaff's Registered Migration Agents

The Department of Home Affairs – Migration Strategy