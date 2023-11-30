Attention to all visa seekers and stakeholders! The Australian Government enacted significant changes to the visa landscape on November 25, 2023. Here's what you need to know:

Legislative Changes:

Expanded Access to Permanent Residency:

Subclass 482 (TSS) visa holders can now apply for the subclass 186 (ENS) visa under the Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) stream, even with nominated occupations on the Short-Term Skilled Occupation List. This means that parts of Migration Instrument (LIN 19/049) specifying TRT stream occupation requirements is now removed. Note: No changes for the Direct Entry Stream.

The eligibility wait period for the 186 visa under the TRT stream is shortened from 3 years to 2 years.

These amendments, mainly impacting subregulation 5.19 and Schedule 2 Subclass 186 and 187 regulations, will be in effect from November 25, 2023.

Age Requirement:

Exemption for workers with a 2-year employment period and paid above Fair Work High Income Threshold.

Regional Medical Practitioner Applicant:

Required regional employment reduced from 3 years to 2 years.

Removal of COVID-Related Concessions:

References to COVID-related concessions exemptions removed.

Applicability:

Changes apply to applications made on or after the commencement of the instrument.

These changes apply to nominations made on or after March 18, 2018, not yet finally determined, and applications made on or after the commencement of this instrument.

If you currently hold a Subclass 482 Visa in the previously applicable Short-Term Occupation List, contact us for a consultation on how these changes can positively affect your journey to Permanent Residency in Australia.

Legislative Instruments 1

Legislative Instruments 2

Stay informed and take advantage of these updates for a smoother visa application process and don't hesitate to reach out to the dedicated team at Immigration Solutions Lawyers. Your journey to a new beginning starts here!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.