ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Australian Government is set to introduce pivotal changes to Employer nominated visas including the subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) and Subclass 186 – Employer Nomination Stream, Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) stream of visas.

The move aims to streamline and clarify the route to permanent residency for TSS visa holders, offering increased assurance to employers and skilled workers while bolstering Australia's ability to attract and retain essential talent.

Under the modifications, significant adjustments will take place in both the Temporary Skill Shortage and the Employer Nomination Scheme Temporary Residence Transition Stream.

Temporary Skill Shortage (subclass 482)

Effective 25 November 2023, the Australian Government plans to eliminate the cap on Short-term stream applications made within Australia. This change specifically applies to new TSS Short-Term visa applications initiated on or after the specified date. Short-term stream visa holders with visas expiring before 25 November 2023 will be required to exit Australia to submit a third short-term stream application.

Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) Temporary Residence Transition Stream Amendments

The proposed alterations to the Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) stream requirements are significant, including provisions such as allowing employers to nominate individuals from all TSS visa streams, abolishing the skilled migration occupation list requirement for nominated occupations, and reducing the TRT prerequisite nomination requirement, to two out of the last three years before nomination.

Further changes include modifications to TRT stream visa application prerequisites, including adjustments to age exemptions for regional medical practitioners and high-income applicants aged 45 years and over. The updates aim to facilitate a two-year pathway for these candidates while discontinuing COVID-19-related age exemptions.

These changes represent another step in the government's plans to establish a more accessible path to permanent residency for all TSS visa holders. The Australian government continues to focus on reforms in the skilled visa programs, aligning with the development of the Government's Migration Strategy Outline and in response to the 2023 Review of the Migration System findings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.