Expanding Employer Sponsored Pathways to Permanent Residence (PR)

The government is dedicated to implementing changes to Australia's migration system to ensure temporary skilled workers have a pathway to PR.

To support this, the Department of Home Affairs is currently working on changes to the:

Temporary Skill Shortage (subclass 482) (TSS) visa

Temporary Residence Transition stream (TRT) of the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) (ENS) and Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187) (RSMS) visa subclasses.

These changes are expected to commence from 25 November 2023* (subject to the approval of regulation changes).

Why are the changes being made?

Current pathways to PR for temporary skilled visa holders are often limited, which has led to a growing number of 'permanently temporary' visa holders in Australia.

To attract the skilled workers Australia needs, the government plans to create clear pathways to PR for all TSS visa streams. This will provide more certainty to employers and TSS visa holders as well as simplifying the nomination process.

These changes are a first step to provide more equitable access to PR for all TSS visa holders while the government continues work on reforms to the skilled visa programs following the development of the Outline of the Migration Strategy and in response to the Review of the Migration System 2023.

Who will these changes apply to?

Changes to the TSS visa will apply to new applications lodged on or after 25 November 2023*.

Changes to the Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) stream nomination requirements will apply to new ENS/RSMS nomination applications and applications that are yet to be finally determined as at 25 November 2023*.

While the changes will increase access to PR for temporary skilled workers, migration program planning levels will not change.

Click here to download PDF Fact Sheet

