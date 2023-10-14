Australia's status as a favoured destination for international students is well-known. Our generous post-graduate work opportunities for international students have long been a source of hope for thousands of graduates seeking to build their careers Down Under. However, a recent report by the Grattan Institute, titled "Graduates in Limbo: International Student Visa Pathways after Graduation," has shed light on the challenges faced by international graduates in the country. The report, which was released on 2nd October, emphasises the need for reforms to ensure a more sustainable and fair system for international graduates.
One of the key findings of the report is that many international graduates face difficulties in the Australian labour market. Despite their qualifications, temporary graduate visa holders often earn little more than working holidaymakers and significantly less than domestic graduates. This wage difference is even more obvious in postgraduate coursework, particularly in business and management courses.
In response to these challenges, the Grattan Institute recommends a comprehensive reform to the visa system for international graduates. The proposed reforms aim to reduce the number of graduates left in visa limbo and identify the best graduates to stay permanently in Australia. Here are some of the suggested changes:
- Cut the Duration of Post-Study Work Visas: Shortening the post-study work visas would help manage the number of graduates staying in Australia.
- Raise the English Language Requirement: Increasing the language requirement for Temporary Graduate visa-holders would ensure a higher level of language proficiency.
- Age Limit: Limiting Temporary Graduate visas to individuals younger than 35, down from 50, would encourage younger graduates to contribute to the Australian workforce.
- Scrap Visa Extensions: Eliminating visa extensions for graduates in areas of shortage and those residing in regional areas would streamline the visa system.
- Income Threshold: Offering visa extensions only to graduates earning at least $70,000 a year would prioritise higher-paid job opportunities.
- 'Exceptionally Talented Graduate' Visa: Introducing a new visa stream under the Global Talent visa, designed to offer a direct path to permanent residency for the most talented international graduates.
- Support for Graduates: Providing additional support and resources to international graduates who decide to pursue their careers in Australia.
International students play a vital role in enriching the educational landscape of countries like Australia. However, ensuring that their post-graduate experiences align with their aspirations requires thoughtful consideration and policy reform. The Grattan Institute's report offers valuable insights into the challenges faced by international graduates and proposes solutions that can make Australia an even more attractive and reasonable destination for students who wish to study abroad. As the Australian government contemplates its immigration policies, the report's recommendations offer a roadmap so Australia can continue to nurture talent from around the world and provide a brighter future for all its graduates, both domestic and international.
