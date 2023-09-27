From September 16, 2023, employers will no longer need to apply for a Health Workforce Certificate (HWC) when nominating International Medical Graduates (IMGs) for positions in primary care.

The Visas for GPs program is closing on this date, removing the requirement for employers of International Medical Graduates (IMGs) to apply for a Health Workforce Certificate (HWC).

For more information on hiring overseas workers and navigating the visa process visit Visas for GPs.

If you are are an International Medical Graduate (IMG) looking to work in Australia and would like expert immigration advice to support your journey, please contact us.

