We're here to share a significant announcement regarding the Pandemic Event visa. Minister O'Neil and Minister Giles have jointly declared a staged closure plan for the Pandemic Event visa, starting from 2nd September 2023.

Starting September 2nd, 2023:

The Pandemic Event visa will ONLY accept applications from existing Pandemic Event visa holders. If you're a current Pandemic Event visa holder, you can apply for a subsequent visa even after September 2nd, until the complete closure of the visa by February 2024.

Please Note:

From September 2nd, 2023, all other visa holders will no longer be eligible to apply for the Pandemic Event visa.

For more information: Closure of the Pandemic Event visa (homeaffairs.gov.au).

