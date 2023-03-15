ARTICLE

Key Points

Australia relaxed the skills assessment requirements for the General Skilled Migration visa route on 1 March 2023

Overview

The government of Australia relaxed the skills assessment requirements for its General Skilled Migration visa pathway on 1 March 2023. The following measures will now apply:

Skills assessments can now be submitted by an applicant within 60 days of receiving an invitation under the General Skilled Migration visa pathway.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 08 March 2023

