Is there an English requirement for 187 visa? Yes. The Subclass 187 visa is a permanent visa for skilled overseas workers with a nominating employer in regional Australia or low population growth area. This visa allows the applicants family members to stay and work in Australia.

There are also age exemptions for this visa. Children 23 years and over cannot be a part of your application unless there are exceptional circumstances. The applicant must meet the minimum English language proficiency level of "Competent English" for this visa. They can typically demonstrate this by achieving a certain score in an approved English language test.

It can also be demonstrated by holding a passport from a specified country where English is the primary language. However, there are some exemptions to this requirement. This may include applicants who have completed at least five years of full-time study in English at a secondary or higher education institution. Visa applicants must demonstrate English language proficiency for a few reasons.

Firstly, it ensures that applicants have the necessary language skills to effectively integrate into the Australian community and workforce. This ultimately benefits both the applicant and Australian society.

Secondly, English proficiency is important for the safety and well-being of the applicant. How? It enables them to better understand and follow safety instructions, access emergency services and communicate effectively in daily life.

Finally, demonstrating English language proficiency is a way to show that the applicant has the necessary skills to succeed in the Australian workplace and contribute to the Australian economy. This is particularly important for employer-sponsored visas like the subclass 187 visa.

Aside from English requirements, visa applicants should still adhere to more requirements. This may include relevant work experience and healthcare requirements. Read on to know more about the English requirement for 187 visa.

More Information About a Visa Subclass 187

The Subclass 187 visa is also known as the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS) visa. This visa is an Australian permanent residency visa that allows skilled workers to live and work in a regional area of Australia. An applicant has a 187 visa eligibility if they:

Have an occupation on the RSMS occupation list

Are nominated by an approved Australian employer located in a designated regional, and

Meet certain age, English language ability, and skill requirements.

The 187 visa has three streams which are the Temporary Residence Transition stream, the Direct Entry stream, and the Labour Agreement stream. The Temporary Residence Transition stream is for existing temporary visa holders who have worked for their employer for at least three years.

Secondly, the Direct Entry stream is for applicants who have never worked in Australia or have only worked in Australia for a short period of time. Finally, the Labour Agreement stream is for applicants who are sponsored by an employer through a labour agreement.

English Requirement for 187 Visa: English Tests

1. IELTS Test

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is one of the tests that can be used to meet the English requirement for 187 visa. An applicant must achieve a certain score in an approved English language test to meet the minimum English language proficiency level of competent English. The required scores for IELTS are as follows:

Functional English - 4.5

Vocational English - 5

Competent English - 6

Proficient English - 7

Superior English - 8

2. OET

The Occupational English Test (OET) is an English test for healthcare professionals. An OET can be used as an alternative to other English language tests such as IELTS for certain visa subclasses. The OET assesses language proficiency in the four areas of reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

However, these areas focus on language tasks that are relevant to the healthcare profession. An applicant must receive a minimum score of at least a "B" on each of the four OET test components. This score enables applicants to reach the minimum standard of Competent English necessary for 187 visas.

3. TOEFL iBT

The Test of English as a Foreign Language internet-based test (TOEFL iBT) is an English requirement for 187 visa. This test is used to measure the ability of non-native English speakers to use and understand English at the university level. The TOEFL iBT can be used as an alternative to other English language tests such as IELTS and OET for certain visa subclasses.

An applicant must achieve a minimum total score of 64, with at least 4 in reading, writing, listening, and speaking. To meet the minimum English language proficiency level of Competent English required for the 187 visa. The required score for each test may vary depending on the visa stream and the occupation of the applicant. The required scores for TOEFL iBT are as follows:

Functional English - An average of 8 on all test components

Vocational English - 4 for listening and reading and 14 for writing and speaking

Competent English - 12 for listening. 13 for reading, 21 for writing, and 18 for speaking

Proficient English - 24 for listening and reading, 27 for writing, and 23 for speaking

Superior English - 28 for listening, 29 for reading, 30 for writing, and 26 for speaking

4. PTE

PTE stands for Pearson Test of English, which is an English language proficiency test developed by Pearson Education. The test is computer-based and is designed to assess the English language skills of non-native English speakers. The PTE test measures language proficiency in four areas: reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

It uses a variety of question formats to test a test-taker's ability to use and understand the English language, including multiple-choice, essay writing, and spoken responses. Applicants must meet a minimum score in the four components for this English requirement for 187 visa. The required scores for PTE are as follows:

Functional English - An average score of 30

Vocational English - 36 in all four areas

Competent English - 50 in all four areas

Proficient English - 65 in all four areas

Superior English - 79 in all four areas

5. CAE

The Certificate in Advanced English (CAE) is a series of English language proficiency exams offered by Cambridge Assessment English. Just like with the other English tests mentioned in this article, this English requirement for 187 visa also assesses an applicant's reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. The required scores for a CAE are as follows:

Functional English - An average score of 147

Vocational English - 154 in all four areas

Competent English - 169 in all four areas

Proficient English - 185 in all four areas

Superior English - 200 in all four areas

