The Global Talent Visa that is the Subclass 858 visa in Australia is an attractive visa option for highly skilled professionals with exceptional talent who are looking to use their skills in some specific industries within Australia. Before February 2021, the Global Talent Visa was called the Distinguished Talent Visa.

According to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the Subclass 858 visa is a permanent visa that is meant for people who have an internationally recognised record or exceptional and outstanding achievement in an eligible field. They can thus contribute to the Australian community, and to Australia's national reputation.

It is a highly selective and streamlined visa program offered by the Australian government. These applications sometimes undergo priority processing.

Moreover, global talent visa comprises of two pathways under the global talent visa program. These include the streamlined global talent independent program pathway and the distinguished talent visa pathway.

Which are the eligible fields or identified priority sectors? Who can apply for the Global Talent Visa in Australia? What are other eligibility requirements? In this article, we go over these points in detail.

Which Fields Are Eligible for Global Talent Visa?

Under this visa steam, there are 10 target sectors that are eligible. To be selected, a candidate must be highly skilled in one of these 10 target sectors. Given below is a list of eligible fields/sectors.

Resources Agri-food and AgTech Energy Health Industries Defence, Advanced Manufacturing and Space Circular Economy DigiTech Education Financial Services and FinTech Infrastructure and Tourism

There are many different specialisations, fields and occupations that fall under these 10 target sectors. We will explore some of them in this section.

1. Resources

Given below are some of the specialisations that are included within this Sector:

Resource waste management

Automation, connectivity, industry 4.0 skills

Beneficiation technology

Market intelligence

Technical equipment manufacturing

2. Agri-food and AgTech

This includes specialisations like:

Blockchain technology

Foodtech

Precision engineering

Product packaging, authentication and verification

Agricultural data analytics

Wearable technologies like trackers

3. Energy

Artificial intelligence and machine

Bioenergy and biofuels

Micro-grid design

Sophisticated material trading systems

Automation and robotics

Clean technologies

Hydrogen technology

4. Health Industries

Biotechnology

Nanotechnology and genomics

Pharmaceuticals

Regenerative medicine

Clinical trials

Infectious disease prevention

Health economics

5. Defence, Advanced Manufacturing, and Space

Under this, the Defence sector includes:

Combat system integration

Guided munitions

Protection technology

Surveillance and intelligence

Intelligence analytics

Advanced Manufacturing includes:

Biotechnologies

Supply chain resilience

Commercial experience within the industry

Digital design and radio prototyping

Commercialisation experience within the industry

Space:

Planetary body exploration

Sensors and instruments

Space software, programming, architect

Autonomous system

Entry, descent and landing

Spacecraft mechanism, structures, materials and manufacturing process

6. Circular Economy

Environmental science

Energy infrastructure

Bioenergy generation

Waste treatment

Bio-methane production

7. DigiTech

Internet of Things

3D printing

Smart cities

Cloud computing

Automation and robotics

8. Education

Senior management of universities and institutions of higher learning such as vice-chancellors, presidents, deans and heads of school or their international equivalents

Researchers and academics with demonstrable and innovative achievements in the field of education including innovative platforms for humanities, arts and social sciences

9. Financial Services and FinTech

Australia's financial sector is recognised as one of the best in the practice globally. Some specialisations include:

Financial data science and analysis

Neobanking

InsuranceTech

Digital wallets and cryptocurrencies

Software engineering and application programming

FinTech cyber and data security

Automated

10. Infrastructure and Tourism

Infrastructure includes the following specialisations:

Water management technologies

Leading large complex transport infrastructure projects for roads, bridges, tunnelling, rail and airports

Utilising new technologies applied to electricity grids that assist with the integration and transition to distributed generation, batteries and electric vehicles

Tourism includes:

Sustainable tourism

High-value tourism attraction

New tourism infrastructure and attraction development (such as high end accomodation)

Requirements for The Visa

Apart from the sector related requirements, there are some other requirements for the Global Talent Visa that parties must meet. These include age requirements, salary requirements and language requirements.

While applicants can be of any age, if they are under 18 or over 55 years of age, they must demonstrate that they can provide exceptional benefits to Australia's economy.

In terms of language requirements, all applicants over 18 years age must demonstrate that they have functional English. They can do this by submitting test scores for certain English-language tests such as PTE, IELTS, OET or TOEFL iBT.

Additionally, there are certain salary requirements and applicants must be able to show that they can obtain a high-income. There is a high-income threshold which means that they must demonstrate that they are able to procure at least 162,000 Australian dollars.

How to Apply For The Subclass 858 Visa?

As mentioned above, there are 2 types of pathways within the 858 visa. Of this, if you wish to apply for the Global Talent pathway, you must first submit an Expression of Interest (EOI). You will then need to wait for an invitation to apply for the visa. On the other hand, you will not require an invitation for the Distinguished Talent pathway.

In order to make an application for the global talent visas, you must be nominated by an eligible person. Eligible people include those who are an:

Australian permanent resident

Australian resident

eligible New Zealand citizen, or

Australian organisation

They will be your sponsor who must nominate you. Once they nominate you, they will receive a transaction reference number. You will then need to make an application using this transaction reference number.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.