Key Points

Australia suspended the Subclass 189 Skilled Independent Visa stream with New Zealand until 1 July 2023

Overview

The government of Australia has temporarily suspended the Subclass 189 Skilled Independent visa stream for nationals of New Zealand. The suspension will remain in place until 1 July 2023.

During the suspension period, the government of Australia will seek to finalize most applications that were submitted before 10 December 2022. The government will also remove the requirement for currently pending applications to meet income and healthcare requirements.

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia has suspended the possibility of submitting applications under the Subclass 189 Skilled Independent visa scheme. According to the government announcement, this measure was taken in order for the country to consider the future of migration and citizenship pathways for New Zealand citizens currently residing in Australia.

Originally published JANUARY 6, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.