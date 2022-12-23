ARTICLE

Australia: What is the difference between a 482 visa and a 186 visa?

The 482 Visa (also known as the Temporary Skill Shortage Visa) is a temporary work visa that allows an individual to work in Australia for up to four years in a skilled position. This visa is for workers who are sponsored by an Australian employer and who have the skills and experience necessary to fill a position in the Australian labour market.

The 186 Visa (also known as the Employer Nomination Scheme Visa) is a permanent work visa that allows an individual to work and live in Australia permanently. This visa is for workers who are sponsored by an Australian employer and who have the skills and experience necessary to fill a position in the Australian labour market.

There are a few key differences between the 482 Visa and the 186 Visa:

Duration: The 482 Visa is a temporary visa that allows an individual to work in Australia for up to four years, while the 186 Visa is a permanent visa that allows an individual to work and live in Australia indefinitely. Eligibility: To be eligible for the 482 Visa, an individual must be sponsored by an Australian employer and have the skills and experience necessary to fill a position in the Australian labour market. To be eligible for the 186 Visa, an individual must either be nominated by an Australian employer or be a current holder of a 482 Visa who has been working in Australia for at least three years. Pathway to Permanent Residency: The 482 Visa does not provide a direct pathway to permanent residency, but individuals who hold a 482 Visa for three years may be eligible to apply for the 186 Visa. The 186 Visa, on the other hand, provides a direct pathway to permanent residency.

Both visa types consist of subtypes known as 'streams.

The 482 Visa

The Visa consists of three streams:

482 Visa Eligibility Stay Cost Short term stream This visa enables employers to address labour shortages by bringing in skilled workers where employers can't source an appropriately skilled Australian worker. Visa holder's occupation must be on the Short-term Skilled Occupation List (STSOL). Visa holders can stay in Australia for up to 2 – 4 years. The length of stay may be longer if an international trade agreement applies. From AUD $1,330 Medium term stream This visa enables employers to address labour shortages by bringing in skilled workers where employers can't source an appropriately skilled Australian worker. Visa holder's occupation must be on the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills list (MLTSSL list) or Regional Occupation List (ROL). Visas holders can stay up to 8 years. The length of stay may be longer if an international trade agreement applies. From AUD $2,770 Labour Agreement stream This visa is for skilled workers nominated by employers who have a Labour Agreement. Labour Agreements are formed between the Australian Government (Department of Home Affairs) and the employer. Visa holders can stay up to 8 years depending on the terms of the Labour Agreement. Hong Kong passport holders may stay up to 5 years. From AUD $2,770

186 Visa

The 186 visa consists of three streams each of which allows the holder to work and live permanently in Australia. The streams are:

186 Visa Eligibility Stay Cost Direct Entry (DE) stream This visa lets skilled workers, who are nominated by an employer, live and work in Australia permanently. Applicants must be nominated by an Australian employer and have a competent level of English. Visa holder's position must be on the eligible, skilled occupations list. Visa holder must have at least 3 years of full-time relevant experience. Permanently. From AUD $4,240 Labour Agreement stream This visa lets skilled workers who are nominated by their employer live and work in Australia permanently. The Labour Agreement stream might be for you if you currently work, or will work, for an employer who is party to a labour agreement. The employer must have a labour agreement. Permanently. From AUD $4,240 Temporary Residence Transition stream This visa lets skilled workers, who are nominated by their employer, live and work in Australia permanently. You must hold a 457, TSS or related bridging visa A, B or C Usually, you must have worked for your employer full-time for at least three years. You must be nominated by your employer. Permanently. From AUD $4,240

Which pathway to choose – a 482 or 186?

Overall, the 482 Visa is a good option for individuals who want to work in Australia temporarily, while the 186 Visa is a good option for individuals who want to work and live in Australia permanently.

Deciding which visa (482 or 186), you should apply for, will depend on your own unique visa needs and circumstances.

