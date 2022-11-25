ARTICLE

Victoria's healthcare system relies on an experienced and highly skilled workforce to deliver the best possible care to those who need it. If you are a health professional considering a move to Victoria, there are a range of financial incentives available to support your relocation. Here are just a few of the reasons why Victoria might be the right place for you.

A supportive community for healthcare workers

Victoria is a vibrant and welcoming community for healthcare professionals from all over the world. We warmly embrace diversity and provide a number of support and services to help you feel at home. From housing and employment assistance to language support and educational resources, we are here to help you every step of the way.

A world-class healthcare system

Victoria has oa world-calss health system, supported by some of the best doctors, nurses and health workers in the world. Victoria is home to some of the best hospitals and medical research facilities in Australia. Victoria's healthcare system is constantly evolving and adapting to meet the needs of a growing population. As a healthcare worker in Victoria, you will have access to the latest technology and treatments, as well as opportunities to participate in ground-breaking research projects.

A range of financial supports is available

The Victorian Government offers a number of financial supports to eligible health professionals moving to Victoria. These supports can help with the costs of relocating, retraining, and establishing your new life in Victoria.

The Victorian Government offers an international travel allowance to help with relocation costs:

$10,000 for healthcare workers who secure a role in a public metropolitan health service

$13,000 for healthcare workers who secure a role in a rural or regional health service

Eligibility

This program is open for health professionals who:

are currently living overseas, which may include Australian citizens returning home or non-residents who meet Commonwealth visa requirements

are international candidates whose occupation is on the Skilled Occupation list (SOL) and have secured a job with a Victorian health service between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2023 and intend to work within the Victorian public health system for at least two years, and can access relevant Australian registration or accreditation for their profession

are fully vaccinated (including travelling families) for COVID-19 by a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved or recognised vaccine.

The Skilled Occupation List (SOL) includes but is not limited to the following health professions:

General Practitioner (253111)

Hospital Pharmacist (251511)

Industrial Pharmacist (251512)

Medical Laboratory Scientist (234611)

Medical Practitioners nec (253999)

Midwife (254111)

Orthotist or Prosthetist (251912)

Psychiatrist (253411)

Registered Nurse (Aged Care) (254412)

Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency) (254415)

Registered Nurse (Medical) (254418)

Registered Nurse (Mental Health) (254422)

Registered Nurse (Perioperative) (254423)

Registered Nurses nec (254499)

Resident Medical Officer (253112)

Retail Pharmacist (251513)

Social Worker (272511)

For an exhaustive list of all occupations of the Skilled Occupation List please refer to the Australian Skilled Occupation List.

For further information regarding who is eligible to enter Australia on the SOL please refer to the Commonwealth Department of Home Affairs information.

How to apply

Applicants can apply through the recruitment process with the employing Victorian public health service. The allowance will be paid to new, eligible employees through their health service.

Victoria is a great place for healthcare workers looking for career progression opportunities, access to world-class facilities, and a supportive community. If you are thinking about making the move, be sure to check out the financial support available to help you get settled into your new life in Victoria.

